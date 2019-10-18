Georgina Rodriguez became the Ambassador of a major fashion retailer
25-year-old beloved 34-year-old Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez became the Ambassador of a major fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing. A few days ago, the model has announced a partnership with online giant, posting stills from the advertising campaign, and now it became known that she would be his Ambassador.
In the photo shoot, Rodriguez tried on two mini-dress that emphasized her slim figure, one lace with an open back and plunging neckline, the other dropped down straps and flounced hem.
Rodriguez, who before meeting with the athlete worked as a sales assistant in the boutique Gucci, has already established itself in the fashion industry — she starred in advertising campaigns for the lingerie brand Yamamay, and swimwear, so its cooperation with PrettyLittleThing is justified.
PrettyLittleThing work with many stars, including TV personality Kourtney Kardashian and singer Ashanti.
However, she Rodriguez in the first place puts career, and his family — along with Ronaldo, they are raising four children (three footballer gave birth to a surrogate mother, and the daughter of Alan almost two years ago gave birth to Georgina) that spend all their free time. Himself Cristiano again recently hinted at a wedding with my girl fans of couples wait for a long time. However, no specifics from his mouth again sounded. He only said that to marry his girlfriend, and it will happen “one day”.