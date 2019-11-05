Georgina Rodriguez on the ceremony at the European MTV Awards in a dress with a thigh-high slit
November 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The star couple attended the event, which was held in Seville.
On 3 November, in Seville, Spain held a ceremony at the European MTV Awards. At the ceremony, as guests were present Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Celebrity couple was acting very gently. Ronaldo touchingly caring for companion, helping her get a job at your place, bring drinks and strongly favored.
Georgina, which even came on the scene, looked very bright. She wore a bright blue dress from Jacquemus with a very high slit and a beautiful cut in the neckline area. Also beauty wearing elegant high-heeled sandals, consisting of thin straps, and a lot of diamond jewelry: earrings, bracelets, rings.
Ronaldo wearing white t-shirt and red jacket.