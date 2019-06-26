Georgina Rodriguez showed hot pictures from vacation in Saint-Tropez
25-year-old girl football player willingly shared with his subscribers in the Instagram images from vacation. Couple resting together with his eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who is the footballer gave birth to a surrogate mother.
The three youngest children – twins and a daughter that gave birth to Georgina, the couple did not take with them, apparently, felt that the children are too young for such activities.
Rodriguez showed how they Cristiano luxuriated in a Jacuzzi aboard a luxury yacht and kissed. Also Georgina has published several frames, showing the figure in a swimsuit when taking a sun bath. And also showed some summer images.
For example, in silk mini dress and sandals on a high heel Georgina posed on the sandy shore. As well as demonstrating a more sporty look at the helicopter.