Georgina Rodriguez showed hot pictures from vacation in Saint-Tropez

| June 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

25-year-old girl football player willingly shared with his subscribers in the Instagram images from vacation. Couple resting together with his eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who is the footballer gave birth to a surrogate mother.

Джорджина Родригес показала горячие снимки с отдыха в Сен-Тропе

The three youngest children – twins and a daughter that gave birth to Georgina, the couple did not take with them, apparently, felt that the children are too young for such activities.

Rodriguez showed how they Cristiano luxuriated in a Jacuzzi aboard a luxury yacht and kissed. Also Georgina has published several frames, showing the figure in a swimsuit when taking a sun bath. And also showed some summer images.

Джорджина Родригес показала горячие снимки с отдыха в Сен-Тропе

For example, in silk mini dress and sandals on a high heel Georgina posed on the sandy shore. As well as demonstrating a more sporty look at the helicopter.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.