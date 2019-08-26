Georgina Rodriguez talked about the relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo together, more than two years. Together they raise a daughter to Alan, and three children, Rodriguez from surrogate mothers. And support each other in difficult situations. The last one is when Cristiano was accused of rape, Georgina sided with the beloved. She seems the perfect companion.
To be near such a famous man is not easy, but I would not for the world have not traded this life for another. What I have for Cristiano, stronger than any pressure. I know together we can overcome, admits in an interview with Georgina.
However, support and trust — not only that the bonds of Union. Rodriguez believes that in relations you need to constantly maintain the passions.
To seduce and fulfill the dreams of your men is very important. For example, I always sleep in beautiful lingerie. It is comfortable, sexy and romantic. It has everything that can make a man happy.
Recall the first time about the affair Ronaldo and Rodriguez began in December of 2016, when a couple noticed during the football match real Madrid against Deportivo. They later appeared together in one of the fashionable salons of Madrid and Disneyland Paris. In late spring there were rumors about pregnant Georgina, who later confirmed the Ronaldo and photos of the paparazzi. In early August, 2017 Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported that the couple is expecting a girl. 12 Nov Cristiano Ronaldo became a father for the fourth time. Georgina Rodriguez gave him a daughter, the baby received the name of Alan Martin as planned.