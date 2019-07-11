Georgina Rodriguez was moved by the Chain touching the with Ronaldo
July 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Girl does not hide tender feelings for the footballer.
Not so long ago in the network appeared information about the fact that the novel Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez — fake. Allegedly, between stars awarded the contract, after which the couple will break up. However, looking at a delicate and romantic photos that beloved share in their social networks, fans flatly refuse to believe the rumors. After all, to portray so tender feelings is incredibly difficult.
This is evidenced by a new photo, which Georgina published recently. The photograph model kissed the sleeping Cristiano. Just a few hours, the publication received over two million likes and thousands of comments.