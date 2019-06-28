Georgina Rodriguez was posing in a swimsuit on a scooter

| June 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Beloved football player Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez shared another picture from vacation.

Beloved spent a few days in Saint Tropez and now, according to the publication of Instagram Georgina, went to Monaco. There is a 25-year-old model made a photo posing in a black sports swimsuit, a baseball cap and standing on a red scooter.

Джорджина Родригес позировала в купальнике на скутере

Behind Rodriguez the beautiful cityscape, the girl is enjoying the holiday.

We will remind, on vacation in Saint-Tropez Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo did not take their young children — twins and a daughter that gave birth to Georgina, apparently, considering that the children are too young for such activities.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.