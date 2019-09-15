Georgina Rodriguez was supported Cristiano Ronaldo at the presentation of his personal perfume
in Turin, the presentation of a new fragrance from the 34-year-old footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The aroma released under the brand name CR7 — the initials and a traditional room on the field for the athlete became a real brand a brand that you know fans around the world. I supported him at the event and beloved 25-year-old Georgina Rodriguez.
Important event the girl said in his Instagram by sharing a joint photo with Cristiano.
I like a perfume that you use, because you can smell the love of my life
the girl wrote.
Not so long ago in an interview, Rodriguez, who previously worked as a consultant in the Gucci boutique (where she met football player), admitted that being in a relationship with such a renowned person like Ronaldo, it is not easy, but it wouldn’t change anything in my life, because with Cristiano she is truly happy.
What I feel for him is stronger than any outside pressure. Together we are stronger and our feelings are mutual. However, the deception I think is also an important part of a relationship. I always sleep in underwear, and I prefer sexy underwear,
— frankly admitted Georgina.
She also added that sleep in that underwear “comfortable” and “romantic,” and it will make the man happy.
Ronaldo and Georgina meet in 2016. They bring up the daughter of Alan Martin. Ronaldo also has a son, eight-year-old Cristiano Jr., and the twins Eva and MATEO, which is two years (them, and the oldest son Ronaldo, was born by a surrogate mother).
Children Rodriguez devotes all his spare time and regularly shares in his touching Instagram video. For example, she recently showed that the family is closely watching the sporting achievements of Cristiano and not miss his matches, even if there is no possibility to come to the stadium.
Victorious, unique, irresistible, unique, inimitable! My love! We love and proud of you! Four goals — one for each child
— so Georgina commented in social networks one of the recent matches of Cristiano in the national team of Portugal in which he scored a poker.
Team Ronaldo defeated the team of Lithuania with a total score of 5:1.