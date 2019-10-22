Gerard Butler captures on a walk with the beloved
Recently Gerard Butler and his longtime love Morgan brown paparazzi captured together in Los Angeles. Many wonder how things are going in their relationship, because Gerard brown was once intrigued fans with his break-up.
Butler joined Morgan during lunch at the restaurant Crossroads Kitchen in this environment. Paparazzi photographed them while walking through the streets of Los Angeles, and the photographs of the couple looked happy. They smiled a lot and laughed. To walk Gerard had chosen simple jeans and a jacket of blue and brown is wearing short denim shorts and high boots.
Before that the last time Gerard and Morgan were seen together at the premiere of “Falling angel” in August. Then, the actor managed to raise the hype and surprise all the photographers and guests. At the event, the actor absolutely did not hide his feelings to the beloved. First, he jokingly began to molest her, and then passionately kissed his companion in front of all the journalists and photographers.
We will remind, Gerard and Morgan meet in 2014. During this time they managed to leave and come back again. However, Butler is in no hurry to make brown an offer hands and hearts: the actor has never been married, and, apparently, is not ready to give up single status.