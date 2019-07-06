Gerashchenko wanted to blame Zelensky for not knowing the capital of Canada and she made a mistake
Vice-speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Gerashchenko decided in an ironic form to recall the capitals of the President’s team of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. It is reported Strenia.
So, Gerashchenko wanted to blame the team for not knowing Zelensky capitals after his press service was named the capital of Canada is Toronto instead of Ottawa.
In his Facebook Vice-speaker of the Parliament began to list the other capitals, but she made a mistake.
According to the newspaper, Gerashchenko called the capital of the Netherlands Amsterdam the Hague together. Then the Vice-speaker of eight times edited your post.
“In any case, the educational program. The capital of Turkey is Ankara, not Istanbul. The capital of the Netherlands — the Hague, not Amsterdam. The capital of the USA is Washington, not new York. And then who knows where next visit. And we are experiencing that all was well,” she wrote.
Users in the social network quickly noticed the error and wrote about it in the comments. In turn, Gerashchenko has deleted the words about the Netherlands and admitted his mistake.
“P. S. The Dutch Capital — Amsterdam. The government and the Royal residence in the Hague. As international courts. I admit the typo. A good occasion to remember all the geography,” wrote the Deputy speaker.