German and British historians have debunked the ‘Soviet myth’ about Soviet victory in the largest tank battle of Prokhorovka in July 1943 (PHOTO)

No triumph of the red army in “the largest tank battle of world war II” at Prokhorovka on 12 July 1943, which allegedly was the culmination of a Grand strategic operation, known in history as the battle of Kursk, in fact, was not, according to the German newspaper Die Welt, citing historians suddenly discovered the German reconnaissance photographs.

“The results of recent studies based on authentic photographs, confirm that Prokhorovka was not a Soviet victory, nor a powerful tank battle in General. In fact, on the field West of the Victory Monument (belfry on the Prokhorovka field, crowned by a gilded figure of the virgin), more than 200 tanks of the 29th tank corps made an attack in the style of suicide bombers”, – is spoken in article. And there the conclusion is that now the monument “ought to be demolished”.

That no Russian victory in that battle wasn’t already mentioned several times the German military historian Karl-Heinz Freezer, and now his version was confirmed by the British scientist Ben Wheatley, who discovered in the American National archives College Park (Maryland) the German intelligence photographs from the Eastern front. They “with maximum clarity prove catastrophic defeat of the red army at Prokhorovka”, the article reads Die Welt, which quoted InoPressa.

“The multi-year version of the battle of Prokhorovka, 12 July 1943, during the German offensive operation “Citadel” in battle faced 850 800 Soviet and German tanks. Thus, according to Soviet propaganda, was allegedly killed 400 military vehicles of the Wehrmacht, the article says. – Actually, against 672 Soviet tanks fought 186 German fighting vehicles; the evening of the day the loss was 235 tanks of the red army and 5 from the Wehrmacht – and it’s a few square kilometers.”

In the article, Die Welt alleged that the commander of the 5th guards tank army, General Pavel Rotmistrov upon the occurrence of ignored the presence of natural obstacles in the form of a ditch 4.5 m deep, and the result is the Soviet tanks crowded in front of the narrow bridge, becoming a perfect target for the two battalions of the 2nd SS Panzer corps. “It was an Inferno of fire, smoke, burning T-34 killed and wounded,” wrote participated in the battle of Rudolf von Ribbentrop, son of the Reich Minister for foreign Affairs. Only 4 heavy tank “Tiger” under the command of Michael Wittmann destroyed 55 Soviet tanks.

After a few days in battle were sent to German reconnaissance aircraft, which took the place of the battle on 14 and 16 July 1943. They are visible near a deep ditch more than 100 broken medium T-34 tanks and light T-70s. A little far away – another 55 destroyed “Tiger” tanks (32 T-34, 12 T-70, and 11 British “Churchill”.

According to official figures, which examine the history of the great Patriotic war, the battle at the railway station of Prokhorovka (56 km North of Belgorod) was the culmination of a Grand strategic operation, known in history as the battle of Kursk, which was decisive in making the turning point in the course of the great Patriotic war. In the battle of Prokhorovka, which took place between parts of the German and Soviet armies on 12 July 1943, both sides were more than 1,500 tanks, a considerable amount of artillery and a large force of aircraft.

Some members of the General staff of the USSR considered this battle to be one of the largest battles in military history with the use of armored forces. Direct command of the tank formations during the battle, carried out by the Soviet side, Lieutenant-General Pavel Rotmistrov, and from the Germany – oberstgruppenfuhrer SS Paul Hausser.

That day, 12 July, German troops managed to capture Prokhorovka and to break through the defense of the Soviet troops, and Soviet troops managed to surround the enemy group.

The Soviet tank units were committed to melee (“armor is armor”), as the range of 76-mm guns the T-34 was no more than 800 meters, and the rest of the Soviet tanks even less, but the German 88-millimeter cannons of the “Tigers” and “ferdinands” amazed armored vehicles at distances up to 2 kilometers. When approaching Soviet tank crews suffered heavy losses.

In that battle Soviet troops lost more than 300 cars: the 29th tank corps – 153 burnt or destroyed tank; 18-th tank corps – burned or was destroyed 84 tanks; 2-nd guards tank corps – destroyed 54 tanks; 2nd armored corps – tank 22. Thus, the 5th guards tank army, Rotmistrov lost 313 combat vehicles.

All in all, the period from 5 to July 8 was hit Soviet tanks 527, 372 of them burned.

Up to this point, it was assumed that the German troops in Prokhorovka lost about 400 tanks, a lot of other military equipment and weapons, and for the entire period of fighting from 12 to 16 July 1943, troops of the 5th guards tank army in cooperation with military connections destroyed and knocked out enemy tanks 459.

The official Soviet “history of the great Patriotic war” gives information about 350 wounded German cars. According to other calculations, in that battle could not take part more than 300 German tanks.

According to the German Federal Military Archive, during the fighting on July 12-13 division “Leibstandarte Adolf Hitler” (one of three, participated in the battle) lost forever 2 tanks Pz.IV, to repair it was sent to 17 Pz.IV and 3 tanks Pz.III, i.e., a total of 22 cars. Total losses of tanks and assault guns for July 12 amounted to about 80, including at least 40 military vehicles lost division “Dead Head”.

From German reports it follows that the Germans lost no more than 100 pieces of equipment, some of which were soon restored. The next day, according to the reports of commanders of divisions “Adolf Hitler”, “Totenkopf” and “das Reich”, to fight was ready 250 tanks and self-propelled assault guns.

In the village of Prokhorovka at Kursk in memory of the courage and heroism of Soviet soldiers in battle 1943 erected the temple of apostles Peter and Paul.

Report on the battle of Prokhorovka has led Stalin into a rage. Information about battle in the secret Archive of the President of the Russian Federation

The report of the representative rates of Marshal Alexander Vasilevsky Commander-in-chief Joseph Stalin about the fighting near Prokhorovka, July 14, 1943:

“According to Your personal instructions, from the evening of 9 July 1943, constantly are the troops Rotmistrov (Paul Rotmistrov, commander of the 5th guards tank army, Marshal of armored troops – approx. ed.) and Zhadova (commander of the 66th army, General of the army – approx. ed.) on Prokhorovka and southern directions. To this day, inclusive, the enemy continues at the front Zhadov and Rotmistrov mass tank attacks and counterattacks against the advancing of our tank units… On observations of the ongoing fighting and the testimony of prisoners, I conclude that the enemy, despite the huge losses, both in human power, and especially in tanks and aircraft, yet not abandoning the thought to break through to Oboyan and then Kursk, ensuring that whatever the price.

Yesterday he personally observed to the southwest of Prokhorovka tank battle our 18th and 29th corps with more than two hundred enemy tanks in the counterattack. At the same time in the battle involved hundreds of guns and all we have Rsy (rockets, widely used during the great Patriotic war – approx. ed.). As a result, all the battlefield within the hour was littered with burning German and our tanks.

During the two days of fighting, the 29th tank corps Rotmistrov lost permanently and temporarily failed 60% and 18 building – up to 30% tanks. Losses in the 5th guards. mechanized corps minor. It is not excluded here tomorrow the opportunity of the oncoming tank battle. Against the Voronezh front continue to operate at least 11 armored divisions, regularly filled up the tanks. Today prisoners of the respondents showed that 19 Panzer division now has in service about 70 tanks, the division “Reich” up to 100 tanks, although the latter after 5 July 1943 are already twice replenished”.

When Stalin learned about the losses of Soviet troops in this battle, then was furious.

“The Supreme has decided to remove me from office and almost put on trial. It told me A. M. Vasilevsky. He details reported to I. V. Stalin on the situation and insights about the failure of the whole German summer offensive. Stalin calmed down and more to this question did not come back,” recalled then the chief Marshal of armored troops Pavel Rotmistrov.

At the headquarters of the Commander of the Soviet tank counter-attack was seen as a failure, although the transfer of the 5th Panzer army (more than 900 tanks) under the command of Rotmistrov planned as a counterattack on the German offensive towards Kursk and Belgorod, according to the plan of “Citadel”.

It was not that the combat tasks were not fulfilled and that the Soviet army suffered in the battle is a huge loss – broken and burned military equipment, tens of thousands of lives.

Combat operations of the 5th guards tank army during the battle of Prokhorovka has been the subject of proceedings before the special Commission headed by the member of the State Defense Committee and the Politburo of Georgy Malenkov.

The result of her work became hundreds of pages of various materials, which are still kept in the secret Archive of the President of the Russian Federation. The secrecy they will not be removed, since it contains a detailed analysis of the strategies and tactics of the Soviet army during the battle of Kursk, especially Prokhorovka. However, the General conclusion of the Commission is well known: the fighting 5th guards tank army under Rotmistrov July 12, 1943 Prokhorovka described as “an example of the operation failed”.

Nikita Khrushchev in his memoirs “Time. People. Power” describes the situation when they are together with Georgy Zhukov and the commander of the 5th Panzer army by Rotmistrova was driving in the vicinity of Prokhorovka. “On the field could see many destroyed tanks and enemy and ours. Appeared a mismatch in the loss estimation: the captain said that he saw more wrecked German tanks, I have noticed more of our. Both, however, naturally. Both sides had significant losses,” said Khrushchev.

The calculation results showed that the part of the Soviet army losses have been much greater. If it is impossible to maneuver on the field, strewn armored vehicles, light tanks are unable to use their advantage in speed and one by one died under long-range artillery shells and heavy German fighting machines.

Rotmistrov himself in a letter to the name of Marshal Georgy Zhukov on 20 August 1943 wrote: “When the Germans with their armored units moving to the defense, thereby they deprive us of our agile benefits and, conversely, begin to fully apply the effective range of their tank guns, while at the same time, almost at full inaccessibility from our sighting of a tank fire… the collision defected to the defense of the German armored units, we, as a General rule, suffer huge losses in tanks and have not been successful”.

But when August 5 was released Orel and Belgorod, the failure it was decided to bury. Global victory in the battle of Kursk, in which both sides suffered huge losses, separate failures were not noticed.

Military historian Lev Lopukhovsky notes that “in the postwar period, especially with the release of the book of Rotmistrov “Tank battle of Prokhorovka” in 1960, the flow of glorifications of the tank army and its commanders had increased and continued to increase with every anniversary of the battle of Kursk. Funds of the Central archive of the Ministry of defence was closed. And Pavel, relying on the authority of chief Marshal of armored forces and assistant Minister of defence (1964-1968), formed a point of view on the events of July 12 Prokhorovka, in terms of lack of information and stringent requirements of military censorship is not so easy to criticize. However, he tried to forget about the proceedings of the Commission Malenkov, and his more sober and adequate review of the events in letter to G. K. Zhukov, written 20 Aug 1943. It created myths and legends”.