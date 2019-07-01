German biologists have predicted Europe’s largest ecological disaster
Biologists of the German Entomological society of the city of Krefeld has published the evidence of the beginning of a major environmental catastrophe.
Employees of companies with a hundred years of history, located in a former school building on the border with the Netherlands, I believe that in Europe, the mass extinction of species. The study is based on data on the change in fauna over the last 40 years. Entomologists enthusiasts collected them by trapping insects.
“Since 1982, we have set traps are standardized and controlled, all the same size and the same material, and they’re going the same speed in 63 places along the Rhine,” explains society President Martin Sorgue.
The researchers argue that insects, which make up two-thirds of all terrestrial species, are dying at an alarming rate. Over the last 25 years of the total biomass of flying insects was only a third.
Cause of extinction scientists call the agricultural fields that become a hostile environment for insects, on which no food, some poisons. Reserves, in turn, are becoming more and more isolated, so insects cannot migrate between them. In turn such a catastrophic reduction in the diversity of European fauna and the rate of death of insects, according to entomologists, lead to the destruction of existing food chains and entire ecosystems.
