German cardiac surgeon announced the real cause of atherosclerosis
A cardiac surgeon from Germany Axel Haverich revealed the real reason for the development of human atherosclerosis. An employee of Hannover medical school is convinced that the culprit is not cholesterol.
Atherosclerosis involving narrowing of the arteries, is one of the key causes of stroke and heart attack. The majority of the problem associated with the accumulation in the blood vessels of cholesterol plaques. However, Haveric insists that the real culprit of the condition should be considered a violation of the normal blood supply of the external walls of the arteries. It is able to develop on the background of inflammatory processes, including the flu. Cholesterol can induce atherosclerosis only in those patients who are faced with congenital lipid metabolism.
The German experts believed that to consider the condition as a disease of the microvessels, but not arteries, since the latter are affected later. Prevention of illness may include flu shots, and a reduction in abdominal fat, fiznagruzki and healthy eating.