German DJ “banned” in China because “likes” the Twitter account of “South Park”
German DJ and music producer, known by his stage name Zedd, “banned” in China because of the “Laika” under one of the posts in the Twitter account of the animated series “South Park.”
It is reported the American news channel CNBC.
That it “banned”, the DJ wrote in their accounts in social networks. “I’m forever banned in China, because I liked the tweet, “South Park” – he said.
DJ assured that this is no joke, and the Chinese authorities demanded to cancel his concerts in the country.
CNBC journalists have received confirmation of this information. While it is not known whether to ban the DJ trip to China.
As of Saturday, October 12, his musical composition was still available in the Chinese music streaming site, QQ Music.
The tweet, which like DJ, dedicated to 300-th episode of “South Park.”
🎉 It’s our 300th episode tonight! Which is your favorite episode and why? #southpark300 pic.twitter.com/OH25s1qAFr
— South Park (@SouthPark) October 9, 2019
It is worth noting that on October 10 released a new episode of the series. It was the first series after the scandal with the prohibition of cartoon for mocking Chinese censorship.
In another series called “Band in China” was again ridiculed by the strict censorship in China, and American companies that develop business in this country. In the episode you hear the phrase: “Nah,** the Chinese government.”
#SouthPark300 #BannedInChina pic.twitter.com/OdWLA2yzSS
— South Park (@SouthPark) October 10, 2019