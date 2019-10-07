German experts told how to reduce the progression of myopia in children
German experts told, what measures can help to reduce the progression of myopia in children. One recommendation is to conduct on fresh air for at least 2 hours a day.
Specialists from Germany resemble that in the presence of vision problems in children, they should be stop as early as possible. This will prevent serious illness in later life.
“Myopia is a major risk factor for serious eye diseases such as cataract or retinal detachment in addition to age, it is highly desirable to slow down the progression of myopia in the period of development of children. In addition, the earlier the myopia, the greater will be its degree in adulthood is yet another reason for early intervention,” explains Professor Klaus Cursive.
To avoid the progression of the specified defect, the experts advise parents to observe the children to avoid long reading distance less than 30 centimeters. In addition, there are special contact lenses, which can reduce the development of nearsightedness by 40%. It is noted that finding two hours a day outside in the daylight halve the risk of diagnosis of myopia.
As shown by research scientists from Asia, atropine drops are good in this case, at low concentrations of 0.01% and thus well tolerated. Parents are advised to use a drop in each eye at night before bedtime. Involuntary blink provide good distribution of the active substance. It is important drip cooking without preservatives, added the German experts.