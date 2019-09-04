German media called the amount Shakhtar paid Schalke for Konoplyanka
The German media became aware how much Shakhtar Donetsk cost Shuttle service 29-year-old midfielder of the national team of Ukraine Yevhen Konoplyanka.
For a player of “Schalke 04” the Pitmen have posted 1.5 million euros, says Bild.
Earlier it was reported that Besiktas is ready to pay for Konoplyanka 2.5 million euros. In turn, the Ruhr club have insisted on the sum of 3 million euros.
In the end, Schalke will have to settle for only one and a half million euros.
Recall that in season 2018/19 Eugene has played for Gelsenkirchen 21 games in all competitions, scoring 1 goal and gave 2 assists.