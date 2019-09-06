Germany and the Netherlands staged a “shootout” with six goals: video highlights from matches of UEFA Euro 2020
On Friday, September 6, in four groups to pursue the relationship in the qualifying tournament of European football championship 2020.
Group
Estonia — Belarus — 1:2 (Sorghum, 54 — Naumov, 48, Skavysh, 90+2).
Germany — Netherlands 2:4 (Gnabry, 9, Kroos, 71, penalty, F. de Jong, 59, The, 66, own goal, Malen, 79, Wijnaldum, 90+1).
Netherlands managed to take a revenge from Germany for the home defeat in March of this year in qualification for Euro 2020. “Orange” you missed the first, after Gnabry played well on the rebound (eighth goal in nine matches for “Germany” for 24-year-old striker, “Bavaria”), but after the break made a real scoring “feast” and won a bright victory. By the way, the Germans conceded four goals on home field for the first time in five years to 3 September 2014 in a friendly match with Argentina, which took place in düsseldorf, was recorded the same score (2:4). If we talk about formal meetings, the “Germany” last time we allowed the opponent to score an own goal four times almost seven years ago, on 16 October 2012, when the Berlin in the selection for the world Cup-2012 played out a draw with Sweden (4:4).
Position of commands: 1. Northern Ireland — 12 points (4 matches); 2. Germany — 9 (4); 3. Netherlands — 6 (3); 4. Belarus — 3 (5); 5. Estonia — 0 (4).
Group E
Slovakia — Croatia — 0:4 (Of Vlašić, 45, Perišić, 47, Petkovic, 72, Lovren, 89).
Wales — Azerbaijan — 2:1 (Pashayev, 26, own goal, Beale, 84 — was Amreli, 59).
The victory brought the British star Gareth bale, for whom this goal became the first in the t-shirt of the national team since November of 2018. However, this does not prevent the player of real Madrid with 32 goals to continue to lead the list of the best scorers in the history of Wales.
Position of commands: 1. Hungary — 9 (4); 2. Croatia — 9 (4); 3. Slovakia — 6 (4); 4. Wales — 4 (4); 5. Azerbaijan — 1 (4).
Group G
Slovenia — Poland — 2:0 (String, 35, Sporer, 65).
Austria — Latvia 6:0 (Arnautovic, 7, 53, penalty, Sabitzer, 13, Ilsanker, 76, Laimer, 80, Gregoritsch, 85).
Position of commands: 1. Poland — 12 (5); 2. Austria — 9 (5); 3. Slovenia — 8 (5); 4. Israel — 8 (5); 5. Northern Macedonia — 5 (5); 6. Latvia — 0 (5).
Group I
Cyprus — Kazakhstan — 1:1 (Sotiriou, 39 — Shchetkin, 2).
San Marino — Belgium — 0:4 (Matsui, 43, from a penalty, 90+2, Mertens, 57, Chadli, 63).
Scotland — Russia 1:2 (McGinn, 11 — Dzyuba, 40, Zhirkov, 59).
Position of commands: 1. Belgium — 15 (5); 2. Russia — 12 (5); 3. Kazakhstan — 7 (5); 4. Scotland — 6 (5); 5. Cyprus — 4 (5); 6. San Marino — 0 (5).
.
Photo Twitter of the German football Association
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter