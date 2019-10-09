Germany — Argentina: online video goals of the repetition of the final of the 2014 world Cup
Wednesday, October 9, in Dortmund on ВVB-Stadion that can accommodate 65 590 spectators, will host the friendly match between Germany and Argentina. The game kicks off at 21:45 Kyiv time.
Germany successfully participated in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2020, scoring after five games with 12 points and shares the first place in the group with Northern Ireland, which was defeated in an internal duel.
As for Argentina, the “Albi-Celeste” in July became bronze prize-winners of the America’s Cup, held in Brazil, in the match for third place after beating Chile (2:1). The match was memorable for the controversial removal of Lionel Messi, the leader of the team received a lengthy suspension and will not be able to play for the national team until 3 November this year.
Note that the last time Germany and Argentina met each other in September of 2014 when scoring in a friendly match “Albi-Celeste” won — 4:2. This match took place just two months after the 2014 world Cup final which Germany in extra time thanks to a goal by Mario Goetze pulled out a victory (1:0) and the fourth time in history became the world champion.
Goal Mario Gotze brought Germany the fourth in the history of the title of world Champions
