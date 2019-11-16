Germany – Belarus: online video goals of the match of UEFA Euro 2020
Saturday, November 16, in mönchengladbach at the stadium “Borussia-Park”, containing a little less than 60 thousand spectators, the German national team in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2020 in the group will take the team of Belarus.
Recall that in the first meeting of the teams in the current qualifying campaign, which was held in June in Borisov, the Germans thanks to goals from Sana’a and Royce easily beat the opponent — 2:0.
For two rounds to finish the qualifying campaign, “Germany” did not guarantee to itself an exit in final tournament. Joachim Loew’s men scored together with the Netherlands with 15 points and tied for first place in the group, but within one victory settled behind leaders Northern Ireland, and in the case of a misfire some of the favorites are ready to get into the fight for first two places.
But the visitors, under the guidance of Michael Mergele that at the end of June he replaced in the post of head coach Igor Kriushenko, has long been no claims. In the last match in the current qualifying tournament Belarus will play only for the prestige of their country.
