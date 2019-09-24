Germany gives visas to residents ORDO with Russian passports — Bild
Since April of the current year Germany has issued about 100 thousand visas to holders of Russian passports. Part of visas were granted to pseudorussian the inhabitants of the occupied regions of Ukraine, which in the spring of massively distributed Russian passports. It is reported the German Bild.
On problems in issuing German visas drew the attention of the member of the Bundestag Renate Alt. A politician is outraged that the Federal government of Germany criticizes Putin’s policy on the distribution of passports to residents of ORDA. In fact, it appears that the German authorities do not intend for the work to check where you put the visa: standard Russian passport or document of a resident of the occupied territories who have benefited from Putin’s certification.
“The Federal Chancellor and Federal Minister of foreign Affairs on the words talking about the support of the Ukrainian government. But at the same time, it turns out, it’s easy to put a visa in Russian passport that gives Putin in the East of Ukraine!” — outraged the Viola in an interview with the newspaper Bild.
Recall that Estonia has decided not to accept the Russian passports issued to residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions since April 24, 2019. Lithuania proposed at the EU level is to be considered invalid passports of the Russian Federation, issued in the Donbas. Also, the EU discussed the issue of new sanctions for the Russian Federation for the certification in the occupied territories.
