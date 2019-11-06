Germany is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall: how it happens
Monday, November 4, in the capital of Germany began his official events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall. The celebration will last until 10 November. Involved numerous sites where exhibitions, concerts, poetry readings, and discussions. Of course, the main place of events was the Brandenburg gate, which during the existence of the GDR were closed and were part of the border that divided the country. How Germany celebrated the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall, read here.
The Berlin wall was built in August 1961 by the authorities of the GDR. She divided the capital and the country into two parts. The total length of the structure was 155 kilometers. The length of the wall in Berlin — 43.1 km. The height was different, with an average of 3.6 meters. There were also earthen ditches, over 300 watchtowers, anti-tank fortifications at some sites, metal mesh electrified. All this was constructed in order to prevent a massive leak specialists in West Germany. Before the advent of the wall, many East Germans preferred to work in West Berlin, where salaries were significantly higher. In addition, people naturally saw the difference in living standards.
The wall has become a symbol of division not only of Germany, but also in Western and Eastern Europe as a whole. The West symbolized freedom and democracy, the East — numerous bans, and the Communist regime. According to official data of the government of the GDR, during the existence of the Berlin wall when you try its illegal to overcome, 125 people were killed. The real figures are much higher, say the historians. The GDR border guards had orders to shoot to kill all the fugitives, including children.
In the fall of 1989, East Germany experienced an unprecedented political crisis. Mass demonstrations forced the Republican leadership to resign. In early November issued a decree on the unobstructed crossing the border to West Berlin. Hundreds of thousands of Germans rushed to the Berlin wall. The border guards first tried to drive them away with water cannons, but then lost. The authorities gave the order to open the border. The day of the fall of the Berlin wall is 9 November 1989, although the wall itself was destroyed later.
On Tuesday, November 5, sociological Institute Ipsos (Germany) published the results of a public opinion poll which showed that just over half of Germans believe that the fall of the Berlin wall as a positive event. And among those who reside in the territory of the former GDR, such people are little more than 57 percent. Among West Germans have a positive attitude to the fall of the wall 54 percent. A third of German citizens have not decided on the answer to this question. East Germans after 30 years, continue to complain about the difference in wages and pensions, which are lower than their Western compatriots. Also they do not like that almost the entire political elite of the United Germany are representatives of the Western lands.
