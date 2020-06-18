Germany is interested in the supply of hydrogen according to the CTA
Photo: Ukrtransgaz
Instead of gas in the GTS can pump hydrogen
The governments of Ukraine and Germany plan to sign a Memorandum of understanding on energy partnership, said Elena zerkal.
The Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS) can be used to supply hydrogen to Europe. Interest in these deliveries is showing Germany. This was stated by the adviser of the head of Naftogaz of Ukraine Elena serkal during a briefing, reports Лига.net Thursday, June 18.
“Germany wants to influence the warming of the EU economy using hydrogen. She sees in Ukraine the potential in the production and supply of hydrogen into the European Union and Germany, which by 2030 wants to completely abandon the use of coal, replacing it with hydrogen,” – said zerkal.
According to her, Ukraine and Germany are planning to sign a Memorandum on energy partnership.
“The memo applies not only to hydrogen, it concerns cooperation between governments on the development of energy independence and renewable energy sources. It also concerns the implementation of Green deal (Green agreement – ed.)”, – noted the counselor of the head of Naftogaz.
We will remind, last year Executive Director of Naftogaz Yuriy Vitrenko said that instead of gas in the GTS can pump hydrogen. According to him, hydrogen is used as a mechanism of conservation of energy. Now in Europe there are various experimental technologies when GTS is used to store and transport hydrogen.
