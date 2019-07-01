Germany is suffering from record heat, wildfires and heavy smoke (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

In Germany, as in many other European countries, does not stop the intense heat. On 27 June a new high (38.6 degrees Celsius) for the first month of summer was set in bad Muskau in Saxony and in Brandenburg Cosine. Previous was 38.5 degrees and held from 27-28 June 1947. But the new record lasted only 3 days and on 30 June was broken in several areas. The maximum value (39.6 degrees) recorded in Bernburg, Saxony-Anhalt, Stormnews reported, citing the meteorological service of Germany (DWD).

Doctors warn people about the dangers to health and advised to avoid the midday sun. After a record hot Sunday the temperature will decline, according to Deutsche Welle, and notes that the victims of heat waves in the country, thousands of people. These are the findings of the German Robert Koch Institute. “Particularly at risk are people over 75 years of age,” – said the representative of the Institute, Matthias an der Heiden, who participated in the work on the study on the effects of hot weather.

In particular, victims of peak temperatures in the unusually hot year of 2003 in Germany, more than 7,600 people. Complete data for 2018 yet, but in Berlin alone, the overheating resulted in the death of 490 people. Extraordinary heat, steady now in Europe, will also lead to many casualties, experts warn.

Another serious problem are wildfires in the Eastern part of the country. Once again many centers are fixed in the Federal state of Brandenburg, where in the beginning of June, the fire was the largest since the fall of the Berlin wall. Here declared extreme fire danger. While firefighters deal with fire, although in many places the fighting is complicated by unexploded ordnance.

But the most difficult situation in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, where there was a fire at one of the landfills near the town of Lublin in the district of Ludwigslust-Parchim. It was the largest in the history of this region of Germany. Here was evacuated the inhabitants of three settlements – a total of about 500 people. 28 June the fire was extinguished, but on the night of July 1, flashed with new force and I was covering 430 ha.

In addition, its smoke is spreading towards human settlements and has already covered a large territory, reaching including Leipzig, Dresden and Berlin, where the smoke felt strongly enough, reports Berliner Morgenpost.