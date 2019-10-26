Germany scored the most ridiculous penalty: rule violation… reserve player (photo, video)
Out of the ordinary event occurred in the match of the 11th round of German second Bundesliga “Holstein Kiel” — “Bochum”. The home side took the lead on 9 minutes thanks to a goal by Lee Jae Sona, but at the end of the first half, we conceded a goal because of the actions of their spare player.
Midfielder Michael Eberwine, razminuvshis outside the gates of his team, following a poor kick player “Bochum” has decided to stop the ball. But did this 192 cm player when the ball is not yet fully left the field. Fortunately, in the second Bundesliga uses a system of videophones arbitrator VAR, which determined that Eberwine touched the ball before it crossed the front line, and thus broke the rules (the law of football says: “if the game is stopped and intervened, team official, substitute, substituted player or the remote, the screen changes to fiscal or 11-metre blow”).
As a result, in the gate of “Holstein” was assigned a penalty, which was converted to silver Gavula. And Eberwine, haven’t even debuted for “Holstein Kiel” after moving from Cologne “Fortune”, also received a yellow card.
Fortunately for the beginner “Holstein Kiel”, in the second half, his team scored the second goal and won — 2:1.
Photo bild. de
