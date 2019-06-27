Germany U21 vs Romania U21 live streaming free: preview, prediction
Germany U21 vs Romania U21 live streaming free
Germany U21 – Romania U21. Prediction (class 2.05) for the Euro 2019 match (06/27/2019)
Germany has proven itself in the tournament, but whether the Germans can beat the uncompromising Romania – we already have an answer in our forecast. Who is the final?
Germany (up to 21)
The German national team at the current Euro shows a very solid football – the Germans got out of first place from their group. In the first two matches, the team of Stefan Kunz did not experience any problems – victories over Denmark (3: 1) and Serbia (6: 1) guaranteed it an exit to the playoffs. In the final meeting with Austria, the Germans won a 1: 1 draw, which left them in first place.
Romania (up to 21)
The national team of Romania is one of the main discoveries of the championship – being in a very difficult group together with France, England and Croatia, the team of Mirela Radoya showed excellent results, becoming the best in the quartet. Having beaten Croatia (4: 1) and England (4: 2), the Romanians did not have to lose to the French in the final round, with which they successfully managed, writing a null draw with the opponent.
Statistics
Three teams played each other – two victories in Germany and a draw
Germany has not lost in any of the last 15 matches – 12 wins and three draws
In each of the last six matches Germany missed
Forecast
The national team of Romania, contrary to all predictions, easily made it to the semifinals and obviously will not stop there. Very high quality Romanians play in the attack and destructively realize their moments, with not the most stable defense of the Germans, they should have no problems.
Nevertheless, Germany has a serious advantage in the class and at the same time it is very powerful in the attack – this should help the Germans to reach the final.
We believe that there will be goals in the match. The prediction is Germany’s victory or a draw and both will score . In BC Marathon this outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 2.05.