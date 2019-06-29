Germany vs Sweden live streaming free: preview, prediction
Germany vs Sweden live streaming free
Germany – Sweden. Forecast for the Women’s World Championship (06/29/2019)
Germany and Sweden will fight on June 29 for reaching the semifinals, we have prepared a forecast. Who will be able to reach the semi-finals on the field in France?
Germany
The German women’s team is famous for its stellar defensive line, it confirmed its high status in the group stage, not letting in from China (1: 0), Spain (1: 0) and South Africa (4: 0). Also in the 1/8 finals, the Germans simply destroyed their rivals from Nigeria (3-0), and twice already distinguished themselves by the middle of the first half.
Sarah Dabritz has three successful shots in her track record.
Sweden
The Swedish women’s team seemed to be looking good against ordinary rivals from Chile (2: 0) and Thailand (5: 1), but problems began to arise with the United States (0: 2). Nevertheless, it was possible in the first stage of the playoffs to pass unyielding Canada, scoring only once.
Aslani distinguished herself twice and another two times gave assists.
Statistics
Germany does not miss out on this tournament.
Germany won five games in a row.
Germany does not lose for five full-time games.
Forecast
We assume that in today’s match lightweight victorians will be won by German representatives, who are fully capable of reaching at least the final. We believe that they will again bet on defense, so the forecasts are quite optimistic, but the Swedes did not impress us.