Germany’s Bundesliga can make an exception in the extension of the ban on mass events
The German Federal government has extended the ban on large events until August 31.
This decision was taken on the eve of the meeting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel with the Prime Ministers of the 16 Federal States of Germany, reports the German war.
However, as stated by the Prime Minister of Bavaria Marcus Seder, for matches in the Bundesliga can make an exception – this will be the so-called “games ghosts”, which will be held without spectators.
“Major sporting events we are banned until the end of August. They will not be held under any circumstances. However, sport and culture we will discuss next time. The Bundesliga was not an object of discussion today. We will soon discuss, is it possible to “game Ghost”. Now consider different concepts of security”, – quotes Bild Seder.
In turn, the football authorities plan to discuss the resumption of the season in a videoconference on 23 April. The German football League (DFL) in favour of alternative play in the remaining matches of the season 2019/20 without spectators.
Recall that the pandemic coronavirus European championship was suspended, except the championship of Belarus.
UEFA has also delayed the resumption of the Champions League and Europa League indefinitely. In addition, Euro 2020 has been postponed to 2021.