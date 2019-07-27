Gerontologist gave recommendations to slow the aging
Geneticists Finland, the USA and the UK have conducted a study and found the causes of aging of the human body. The results of their work said Valery Novoselov, gerontologist, and also gave advice for people wishing to slow the aging of your body.
A group of geneticists got the results that the aging process occurs at the level of the genome. For the experiment involved people from 20 to 90 years. The researchers drew attention to the production of insulin, which in large quantities affects damage cells, and over time, the adjustment processes of energy release and cellular respiration.
Gerontologist Valery Novoselov in an interview commented on the results of the scientists and agreed with the conclusion that insulin has a direct effect on “farewell to youth”. The reporter asked the doctor about the existence of effective diets to slow aging, on what he called the “most appropriate” of the Mediterranean diet, which contains large amounts of greens and seafood. The expert also noted that obesity, aging, diabetes of the second type have a relationship, namely glucose metabolism.
To prevent aging of the body the doctor recommended to exercise, to improve sleep and nutrition and avoiding harmful habits.