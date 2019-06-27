Get Mazda rotary engine turbo
The Japanese company has filed patents on a new engine.
Recall that recently the company Mazda has repeatedly stated intentions to bring to market a new sports car with rotary actuator, the motor must be proprietary brand and meet the target performance indicators.
Now, according to published patents is possible to assume that the plans of the brand was carried out. Thus, the description of a new power plant reports that the engine got a new exhaust system that improves the intake efficiency, and a new design of turbocharger.
Also, the application patent contains more information about the innovative propulsion systems, as well as emphasize increased efficiency. Thus, we can assume that the wait for the successor to the RX-7 and RX-8 is not long.