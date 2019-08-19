Getcommand on the road: the Russian star reached out EN masse to Crimea (photo)
Stars of the Russian show-business EN masse pulled in the Crimea. Recently out Jogging in the occupied Peninsula was seen by Grigory Leps, a few days ago it landed getcommand. Famous artists Alexander Marshall, Valeria with her spouse Iosif Prigozhin, Natasha Korolyova, Natasha Koroleva, Igor Nikolaev lit up at a wine tasting at the famous factory “Massandra”. What joy it is reported on the company’s website in Facebook. Photos attached to the post.
This fact angered the Network. “Pribuhnut for free Ukrainian wine, Ukrainian Massandra profit Alexander Marshall, Valeria with her spouse Iosif Prigozhin, Natasha Korolyova, Natasha Koroleva, Igor Nikolaev — selected flock krymnashny singers mouth” — outraged Twitter blogger Roksolana Today.
How the Russian star entered the territory of the Crimea, they did not specify. But it is unlikely they crossed the border legally through Ukrainian checkpoints.
But Philip admits that he made a trip to Kerch through the historic Crimean bridge, about happily announced on his page in Instagram. He arrived in the Crimea with a concert tour.
After that, the Russian star in disbelief, outraged that they were forbidden entrance on the territory of Ukraine. Producer Andrey Razin begged President Vladimir Zelensky to let him into the country to visit the soloist of group “freestyle” Nina Kirso, who is in a coma.
