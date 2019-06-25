Ghana vs Benin live streaming free: preview, prediction
Ghana vs Benin live streaming free
Ghana – Benin. The forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (06/25/2019)
In our forecast for the match of June 25 between the teams of Ghana and Benin, we chose the most promising bet on the match. Wait for a sensation?
Ghana
Let the Ghanaian national team for the Cup of African Nations in Egypt was not difficult – the “black stars” guaranteed themselves a way out of the group in advance. The team of James Kwesi Appii came first to finish with nine points, overtaking second Kenya by two points.
Over the four rounds, the Ghanaians suffered only one defeat – 0: 1 lost to Kenya at a party, it was the only goal they missed for the entire qualification period.
Benin
Benin’s team was also very convincing in qualifying – the team of Michel Doussier finished in second place in his group with 10 points, losing only one point to Algeria. Before the trip to Egypt, the squirrels played two friendly matches – in the first, despite all predictions, they lost 0: 1 to Namibia, in the second they played by zero from South Africa.
Statistics
The national teams met each other six times – Ghana won four times, Benin was able to win in just one game
In the last five matches, Ghana has extracted three wins.
None of the last three matches between the teams scored more than two goals.
Forecast
Ghana’s national team is the favorite of this meeting, and the tournament as a whole – “black stars” traditionally have players from top European leagues, and they have much more experience in tournaments of this level. Ghana makes a major bet on defense and plays very “closed”, Benin will not risk either, so there’s not much to wait for goals in this meeting