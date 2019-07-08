Ghana vs Tunisia live streaming free: preview, prediction
Ghana vs Tunisia live streaming free
Ghana – Tunisia. Forecast (score 2.65) for the match of the Cup of African Nations (07/08/2019)
We present the forecast for the match of the 1/8 finals of the African Cup, in which the teams of Ghana and Tunisia will compete for the quarter-final on July 8. To whom luck will smile?
Ghana
Ghana’s national team reached the final from the first place in qualifying, winning three victories and ahead of Kenya’s national team. In Egypt, the “black stars” started with two draws – with Benin (2: 2) and Cameroon (0: 0), and in the decisive match the groups beat Guinea (2: 0). The wards of Asamoah Gyana take part in the tournament for the 22nd time and are four-time champions of CAS.
Tunisia
The national team of Tunisia takes the 25th place in the ranking of the FIFA national teams and at the African Nations Cup goes unbeaten. In the asset “Carthaginian eagles” three world, which was enough to go to the playoffs. In the first round, the white-red ones tied with Angola (1: 1), then with Mali (1: 1) and in the last round with Mauritania (0: 0), although many gave more favorable forecasts for the team’s results.
Statistics
Ghana has not lost in full-time home matches
Tunisia has not lost six games in a row
The last personal match ended in victory for Ghana (4: 2)
Forecast
The quotes of the bookmakers on rivals in this match are approximately equal, and the last games at the African Cup proved that surprises await us ahead. The teams’ statistics are equal and we expect a tough and sticky fight.