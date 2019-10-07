Giant monster-killer animal with a length of almost six meters found in the USA (amazing photos)
In the United States in National preserve big cypress in southern Florida, found a 44-pound dark tiger (Burmese) Python. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the Daily Mail.
It is reported that September 22 wife Cynthia Downer and Jonathan Lopez caught the female is 5.6 meters in length. The pair presented a group of Solovov Python Action Team, which catches pythons in the region of the Everglades.
“Python 5.6 meters in length curled up there like a cinnamon roll”, — said Downer and Lopez.
According to the Commission for the protection of fish and wildlife of Florida, it is the largest Python caught in the nature reserve of the big cypress and the second largest in the state. He was only four inches shorter than the champion.
Representatives of the Commission stressed that the capture of a female dark tiger Python is extremely important to eliminate malicious reptiles. When propagating the light appear up to 60 new individuals.
At the moment the Python group Action Team managed to catch 900 pythons.
The publication reports that the dark tiger pythons live in Southeast Asia. As a rule, they reach 3.7 metres in length, however, there are instances to 5.74 meters. Representatives of this species came to Florida 30 years ago. They have bred in the region of the Everglades, which occupies the southern quarter of the Peninsula, began to destroy the local fauna. Of attacks on humans has not yet been reported. The state government has repeatedly staged competitions for hunters, designed to reduce the population of invasive species.
