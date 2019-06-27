Giant mustard: in new York, cooked up a hot dog weighing 30 kg

PHOTO : MIR / Igor Medvedev

The new Yorkers were lucky enough to try the big a hot dog in the world. It made the owners of one of the eateries. But not only for the pleasure of tourists and to get into the Guinness Book of records.

Two hours for the cooking show was watched by dozens of onlookers. First, minced meat shaped sausage. Then it was fried on the grill. To pick up and wrap a sausage in a bun, it took the strength of three men. Because a hot dog was not light – weight more than 30 kilograms and a length of 150 centimeters. Hot dog served with mustard and sauerkraut and treated everyone.

But new York chefs are unlikely to break the record. Eight years ago, Paraguay made the local hot dog. It’s length was 200 meters.

