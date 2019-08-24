Giant Nibiru the Sun eclipsed? An ominous message caused panic in the Network
A renowned expert on anomalous phenomena Scott Warring from Taiwan spotted a huge UFO near the sun on one of the images NASA made device EHO 195 SOHO, showing the disk shone through a filter of green color. This writes the mediacracy, with reference to UFOsightseeingsDaily.
According to experts, the creators of the strange object could be aliens from Nibiru, the giant planet-killer, which is supposedly heading towards Earth and is 30 August will destroy all life on our planet.
First Scott Warring took UFO on the solar prominence, but after looking saw a huge number of outlines of rectangular shape, which gave him the idea that the object was created artificially.
UFO researcher drew attention to the fact that UFO 10 times the size of Earth.
According to supporters of the conspiracy, to build such an object can only in a very advanced intellectual and technical level of civilization, and these findings do not contradict the assumption of identity of the UFO to the planet Nibiru.
Besides the official science has not commented on the presence of strange objects in the pictures EHO 195 SOHO.
As previously reported “FACTS”, one of the most common versions, why on Earth can suddenly stop life, astrologers, numerologists, conspiracy theorists and other forecasters call a possible collision with the Earth is a sinister planet killer Nibiru.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter