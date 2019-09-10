Gift for 30th wedding anniversary: the woman suddenly won the lottery a large sum
That’s good luck!
The American, whose name was not disclosed, on the day of the 30th wedding anniversary won the lottery a large sum of money, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
As the authors of the publication, a resident of Tacoma, Washington, bought a lottery ticket Hit 5 in a machine shop Fred Meyer. American checked out the results in the mobile app and found out that I won 190 thousand dollars. “I play the lottery in one particular store on one particular machine,” she said.
Hitting the jackpot lucky decided to spend the prize money on the celebration of the anniversary. “We were planning to get out of town, she said. – Thanks to this money we will be able to relax properly”.