Gift for Housewives: there was an unusual back to the home hit by Oleg Vinnik
July 21, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Famous Ukrainian singer and performer Oleg Vinnik became the hero of the new photoshopped pics on his popular hit “she-Wolf”.
It was published on the page Facebook community “Baba I kit”.
In the photo you can see the briquettes from mustard production “winnick” called “Young grcica”.
The network immediately began to comment on the.
“You are guilty that I want to eat”, “Vinnik style”, “Needs to become the most popular product from over 40 Housewives)”, “Grcica to savcic” — laughing in the network.