Gift for Housewives: there was an unusual back to the home hit by Oleg Vinnik

Подарок для домохозяек: появилась необычная фотожаба на главный хит Олега Винника

Famous Ukrainian singer and performer Oleg Vinnik became the hero of the new photoshopped pics on his popular hit “she-Wolf”.

It was published on the page Facebook community “Baba I kit”.

In the photo you can see the briquettes from mustard production “winnick” called “Young grcica”.

The network immediately began to comment on the.

“You are guilty that I want to eat”, “Vinnik style”, “Needs to become the most popular product from over 40 Housewives)”, “Grcica to savcic” — laughing in the network.

