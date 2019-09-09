Gift for Maruv and revelation Seregi: the memorable third air “Tanzu s with a stars”
At the start of the third broadcast of the popular show “Dances with stars h” (“1+1”), in the struggle for the main prize of the project has entered thirteen star couples. We will remind, last week the flooring left a pair of TAYANNA and Igor Kuzmenko.
Read also It was a shock: Tayanna about what happened behind the scenes “Tanzu s with a stars”
Opened a live dance Ukrainian folk ensemble and the finalist of the “Voice of the country” Hayat. All performances of the participants this evening were held under Ukrainian hits. Among the spectators in the room with the family was a people’s artist of Ukraine Nina Matvienko. Traditionally the hosts of the project was Yuriy Horbunov and Tina Karol. On the balcony of the participants supported the winner of the first live updated “Tantsu”, the singer Natalia Mogilevskaya.
For the first time, Tina held a draw among the participants live. The night fell open Shoptenko Alena and Alexey Yarovenko.
— In this broadcast I will show my real, — promised Alexey before going to the floor.
The Rumba, the pair danced to the hit song Tina Karol and Andrew Hlyvnjuk “Bezodnya”. His speech they dedicated captive Ukrainians, who on the eve returned from Russian captivity.
— I’m currently in my favorite colors — yellow-blue — said Francisco Gomez, admitting that Ukraine has long become his second home.
— Finally, you blossomed — after rooms praised Alexei Yarovenko, Gomez. — You have a beautiful step.
Yesterday’s news came alive today we have on the floor, — said Kateryna Kuhar, much moved by the performance of the pair. – Thank you for the very modern dance.
— Thank you for the statement — thanked Vlad Yama. — But I was waiting for more moves of the Rumba. To emotion have no complaints, but the technique… Want to see her getting better and better.
The judges gave the pair 23 points. Vlad Yama evaluated the performance of six points.
Michael Kukuk and Elizaveta Druzhinina went on the floor to the song “Security, cancel” Jerry Heil. After the second air is Michael Catherine Kuhar was called “the weakest link”, and many believed that they had to leave the show and not TAYANNA.
We just will not go, — said on the eve of the speech, Michael. — We will vygryzat this project teeth!
In the final pair on the floor suddenly came Tina with a trolley from a supermarket.
Tina first tried to hold the cart! — then could not resist Yuri Gorbunov.
— You dancing like a guard, Vlad was not happy with the performances. — What were you frightened, as if he had stolen something in the supermarket.
— It was not your choreography — admitted Gomez. But you fascinate me!
— You, Michael, so much like Lenin, suddenly decided Catherine. — However, in the Mausoleum you would not allow such frivolity. Follow your breath!
The judges gave the pair of 15 points. Catherine Kuhar appreciated the performance by 4 points!
Third pair, which went on the floor, is called the most sexy on the project — Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich. Freestyle and they performed to the hit Gaitana “Kiev”.
— You have the same torso, — I could not resist Gomez after the final performances of Daniel was only in his trousers. — You have a wonderful partner, I loved you!
— Probably, it was the perfect wedding night, — said Kuhar. — You show the best progress on the project.
— I from the first second I realized that the dance will be cool, — summed up Vlad Yama. But then, Daniel began to undress as if you thought of it first broadcast.
The judges gave the pair 26 points!
— I do not consider myself a sex symbol, — admitted Daniel “FACTS” after the speech. — I actually do not really understand the phrase “sex symbol”. For me personally, sexuality is not just a picture. To show a naked torso — like to shave my head, to discover something intimate, and it is very unusual for me. I believe that sexuality cannot be expressed or touch. For me it has nothing to do with a naked torso. It has more to do with what is hidden inside. Even each bear has a heart.
Hope Matveev and Valery Shokhin performed the Viennese waltz to the song “Ridna Mati Moya”.
— I am ready to fight to the last, — said Nadezhda before going to the floor.
— With a simple setting you have it bad — I decided Vlad. — But your pair is not the strongest. However, it seems that today you will once again support the people.
— Hope, you are beautiful, ‘cried Francisco. — You charmed us! Not eating, not drinking, and I would look at all on you.
— I think a lot of women who watched your performance, I decided to do a dance, ‘said Catherine. — My mom is your fan. But, if you do not learn the gravity of body, you can leave our air as Halley’s comet.
The judges gave the pair 20 points.
Lyudmila Barbir and Dima Zhuk performed a tango to the hit group KAZKA “Crying”.
— If Ukraine gave “Oscar”, it would be you! admitted Francisco.
— You have to liberate your neck from excitement — advised Catherine.
— As an actor it was amazing, — said Vlad Yama. — Looking forward to your new performances.
The judges gave the pair 26 points.
— I was in good shape before the start of the “Tanzu s with a stars”, — admitted “FACTS” the author of Barbir. — However, during training, it took me a couple of pounds. Now I switched to five meals a day, but I approached this question seriously, went to the doctor, passed all the necessary tests. I realized that I need strength and energy to combine morning air and exercise.
Jiji and Jan Cybulski dedicated folk-modern Ukrainian traditions.
— Jiji was a real romantic melancholy. — concluded Catherine. But I demand art!
But the eyes, too, can tell stories — supported Jiji Vlad Yama. — I see strength in your eyes!
— You have one of those hard moves, — said Francisco. — But Ukraine loves you and no one here will not drive!
Judges appreciated the performance of the pair 18 points.
See also I’m not afraid to laugh at themselves, and therefore agreed to participate in the “Tancah s with a stars”, — Jiji
Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the cat at the end of two esters — leaders of the project. The pair are thought to have a romantic relationship.
— This project gave me wings, — said Xenia.
The pair performed the tango to the hit Anastasia Prikhodko “Same that.”
On a hundred series, — exclaimed Gomez. But I now believe your game — maybe you really have something.
— Your dance like a ringing loneliness, — said Ekaterina. But be careful, pay attention to the traffic.
— Movement is important when there is such a relationship with a partner, — replied Vlad Yama. — I’m hooked on your pair. How to sing: “I’ve got to stop me.”
The judges praised the passionate performance of the pair 27 points.
Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona Gvozdeva went on the floor under the hit Sergei Babkin “forgive me.”
In this room the audience will certainly cry, ‘said Vladimir, anticipating the Foxtrot.
— Cool as it was, — declared Vlad Yama. — Without serious productions you can’t get to the finals. Foxtrot was a success. Have to say that this season is the strongest.
— I was worried — said Francisco. — But this week, I’m shocked — finally, Vladimir you opened.
I like it when artists come out of the comfort zone — Catherine appreciated the drama of the pair. — But you, Vladimir, as they say in the Soviet Union, “no sex.” On the next broadcast, I wish you more fire!
The judges gave the pair 24 points.
Elena Kravets and Maxim Leonov for the next broadcast chose the salsa to the hit “Dim” group “Time and Glass”.
I want to win a girl who is afraid to make a few nice moves, — confessed Elena.
Salsa, unfortunately, is not your strong point, — was upset Kuhar. Your feet, Helen, turned into an Anaconda that was trying to crush your partner. You’re probably infatuated with my comments. But you have to work like a horse.
For me, salsa for you — hopak — said Francisco. — I would like you to leave for another week — you did not show all that capable.
— At the last live I wrote you in super-finalists, but probably premature, recognized Vlad Yama. — I did not feel at all the Latin energy. Rather, it was the chicken dance.
Judges appreciated the performance of the pair, on 19 points.
Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov performed the Viennese waltz to the hit Christina Solovey “Trimi”.
I’m not used to give up, — said Anna, a second broadcast to the floor in pain after the injury.
— Every week I look forward to your performances — admitted Francisco. — You made me love love love love!
I want more of you, — said Vlad. – The song was more sensual than your relationship with Sasha. You have to impress us every week.
— It was an exquisite waltz — recognized Catherine. He deserves the highest rating.
The judges gave the pair 28 points. Catherine Kuchar put the highest score — ten points!
Serge and Adelina danced the Paso Doble to the folk song “Oh, do not go, grits”.
I aspire to victory — promised Serge. — I recently decided to get a Ukrainian passport. I love Ukraine, I was free! Here I met the woman who bore me two sons.
— Not afraid to lie in a coffin? – asked Serge after the number of Yuri Gorbunov.
— No, I put it under the cushion disc of songs by Oleg Vinnik, — not confused the singer.
All you will, — said Vlad Yama. The dance was a bit of a ritual. Sometimes a bit childish. But I think you should go on.
— You have your way in art, — said Gomez. But you sneezed at all. Make Ukrainian breakthrough — more character, bring it next week!
The judges gave the pair 20 points.
Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar eve broadcast flew to Georgia. Hip hop couple danced to the hit song of the singer Alena Alena.
Immediately after the numbers, Victoria has congratulated his colleague, Yegor Krutogolov, birth of son, Maxim.
— It was stylish, — said Vlad Yama on hip hop couple. — If in our show is the power that it — you, Vic. You had a better Dmitri. After this room does not feel happy.
— Vlad, let’s talk behind the garage — immediately replied Bulitko.
— Are you doing with your images — admitted Catherine.
— I do not agree with colleagues — objected Gomez. — You perekusili hip hop. But you are my favorites.
The judges gave the pair 17 points.
Completed live steam Maruv and Jay under the hit Jamala.
— Dedicate the dance to everyone who comes to my dream, — said Maruv.
— I’m your fan, — admitted Gomez, after sensual, rooms. But so little technique, fact. It can not be called contemporary. Get Maruv and let it be only the style.
— And I do not agree, — said Vlad. — You do what you feel. I appreciate it. Bravo!
— I’m sure your shocking — thin soul, ‘said Catherine. — But don’t forget to pull the waist band. In the past, live you gave me a book for adults, I give you a child’s game — “Kitty wants to play.”
Judges appreciated the performance of the pair 24 points. Vlad Yama put the top ten!
At the end of the live highest scores — 28 points — got a pair of Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov. The lowest — 15 — Michael Kukuk and Elizaveta Druzhinina.
During the audience voting on the floor were Natalya Mogilevskaya with the hit “in CIV one”.
— Let’s end our light with the victory of the war, prayed Natalya Mogilevskaya with all the audience of the project.
The results of the assessments of the audience and the jury, the risk was two pairs — Jiji and Elizaveta Druzhinina, Sergey and Adeline. The show left a pair of earrings.
— In Ukraine many show that need to raise the rating, — Sergey did not look upset. — I have to go!
All the details of the second live here.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter