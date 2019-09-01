Gift of Oleg winnick and revelation Maruv: the second ether “Tanzu s with a stars”
The first of September was held the second live broadcast of the third season of the renewed project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”). On the floor came out fourteen star couples, one of which is in the final left the show.
Exactly a week project participants prepared their performances on “Night of legends” performances they have devoted to their idols.
Before the start of the broadcast, it became known that the leading constant of the season was a pair of Yuriy Horbunov and Tina Karol. Thirteen years ago, they already shone on the floor in this tandem.
The evening was opened by a pair of singer TAYANNA and Igor Kuzmenko. They dedicated their speech to one of the most famous couples of the Ukrainian variety art — Sofia Rotaru and her husband, musician Anatoliy Yevdokymenko.
TAYANNA admitted that on first broadcast, she went to the floor with a serious injury — a fractured rib. Doctors had strictly forbidden her to do support.
In white outfits, TAYANNA and Igor performed the Foxtrot to the song’t you ‘what’. In the final room to the microphone and became the singer.
— A fantastic start to the ether, is recognized Vlad Yama. — You have to believe that you, TAYANNA, and in the dance — star!
— While it’s not my world, — immediately answered the judge TAYANNA.
— I see that you grow in water, — said Francisco Gomez. — Develop and further their potential!
Dance is a sport and art — you all knew what was coming, noticed Catherine Kuhar, alluding to the complaints of the singer.
The judges gave the pair 21 points.
TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona Gvozdeva dedicated his dance to Oleg Vinnik, who in the second live became the leading balcony.
He sings for thousands, and I think that specifically for me — was delighted with his idol Vladimir Ostapchuk.
In a scarlet suit and a wig that made Ostapchuk similar to winnik, together with Ilona, he danced the tango on the hit “she-Wolf”. At the end of the room on the floor went out and he Oleg Vinnik.
— Technically I didn’t really like, but it was sincere, — said Francisco.
— It is forbidden to dance “under the new Vakarchuk”, — defused the situation Kuhar. Even I Wake up in the young wolf! But next time I’d like to see your lyrical dance.
— Vinnikov does not happen much, — said Vlad Yama, under a Ostapchuk, who put a blond wig. — I see you have progress!
The couple received from a jury of 22 points.
In a conversation with “FACTS” Vladimir Ostapchuk toldhow to cope with physical exertion.
— Every day I have sore knees, — admitted Vladimir. — Two days ago, twisted my back and had to call a masseur, he told me to put everything in place. I have occasional leg injuries. Particularly hard rubs shoes feet, sometimes of blood. But it’s not too big injury, like dancers.
How to change your lifestyle?
— Dramatically! To go further, I have to give up very many events. And I’m very popular. I donate to many, but received everything. I asked Igor Lastochkin that you need in order to win the project. He said two things: listen to Ilona Gvozdeva all the time to pay the dances. So now I’m married to the dance.
Sex symbol of the project Daniel Salem has dedicated his dance to his mother.
— I have never been so difficult, — said Salem, speaking about the preparation for the broadcast. — But it’s the most interesting adventure in my life.
Daniel and Yulia sakhnevich has dedicated her contemporary dance to all the people who are struggling with cancer. Ended statement with a dizzying support. “Bravo” shouted to them gym.
— This was incredibly insightful, — Kateryna Kuhar did not hold back tears — This is the most touching, real and dance season of the show. It is so hot even loggers as you began to dance.
— I wasn’t expecting, Daniel, that you can be so alive, — Vlad admitted. — after this dance you have to stay in the project.
— You are beautiful! — recognized Gomez, putting a pair of 9 points.
The couple received from a jury of 24 points.
TV presenter Lyudmila Barbir and Dmitry Zhuk devoted his speech to Princess Diana.
— After the show on first broadcast I was able to feel uninhibited and sexual, confessed Lyudmila Barbir.
Fusion of the pair spoke about the tragic day that claimed the life of Princess Diana. Concluding his speech, Lyudmila not in forces was to hold back the tears.
— I liked the way you danced — admired Francisco. — I have just captured the spirit! Want to see more on this flooring.
The second broadcast you dance almost flawlessly, concluded Catherine. — By the way, few people know that Princess Diana dreamed of becoming a ballerina. When I was a little girl, learned about her death, I began to think about how to fulfill her dream. And I did it.
– It all came together and today, – People, — declared Vlad. — It may, perhaps, need to work more on foot.
Judges appreciated the performance of the pair 26 points.
Actor Alex Yarovenko and Alain Shoptenko spoke of music and singer James brown.
Frank cha cha cha, the pair danced in the bathroom — on the toilet and near the sink. But even the bright setting was not touched strict judges.
Compared to last week, you this room “merged” — Vlad Yama was categorical.
For me it was too much decor, — said Francisco. — Want on these was less fillimage.
— What kind of dancing you do not become winners of the show, — said Ekaterina. — Elena Bravo, you no.
Jury put a pair of just 17 points.
The star of “Diesel show” Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar has dedicated his Rumba French singer Edith Piaf.
Victoria has the same inner strength as Edith, — anticipating the room said Dmitry Dikusar.
Passionate Rumba, the audience perceived on “hurrah”!
— Lav-Lav-Lav, ‘cried Francisco, — You were like a wild pussy. Dmitry, you have done an incredible.
— I watched another Bulitko, said Kuchar. — And finally, I forgot about Irina Bilyk.
That is, correction of mistakes, — declared Vlad Yama. — I think you are still in the game.
Judges appreciated the performance of the pair on 25 points. Francisco Gomez gave the participants a score of 10!
Jiji and Jan Cybulski was dancing for his idol, Vladimir Ivasyuk. After the first broadcast it Jiji was one of the contenders for the Cup the worst dancer named Dmitry Komarov, who decided to establish a Vlad Yama.
— I’m not your pawn, I’m the trump card — protested Jiji before going to the floor.
The Paso Doble couples has not caused much excitement among the judges.
— If I wanted a comic Paso Doble, it would just danced Jiji, — said Vlad. But, admittedly, you have progress.
— Lovely dance — admired Francisco. — So much passion, joy. Will any of you a professional dancer — no.
— Did you go out on the flooring like a Peahen, — Kuhar was categorical. – Now I’m going to call you Zeus.
Rapper Serega and Adelina dedicated a Viennese waltz to Michael Jackson.
— He’s my idol, — admitted Sergey. — My youngest son Plato loves him and tries to imitate.
— Sergey, I’m confused — who are you really? — the room shook Seryoga Catherine Kuchar.
— All questions I will respond to your concert in October, suddenly in French language, replied Serge.
Kuchar then took from under the table gift — a doll Giselle and, in turn, invited Sting to his concert.
I saw the transformation, shared Francisco experience. — Feel your soul of a giant and the bear.
You’ve learned all the steps — admitted Vlad. — Waltz was better than hip-hop last week.
The judges gave the pair 23 points.
Presenter Nadezhda Matveeva and Valery Shokhin dedicated dance Jennifer Lopez.
— Better than last time, acknowledged the most severe judge of project — Vlad Yama. — I saw you enjoyed it. As for equipment… Remember that the criticism last year has led Lesya Nikityuk to the final.
— You are the most charming recidivist of our show — admitted Kuchar. — You have an army of Housewives, which can lead you to the final. I advise you to train more.
— Wanted to criticize, but could not, — said Francisco. — My heart just melted.
The jury assessed the performance of the pair, on 19 points. Vlad Yama put only a fiver!
Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the cat danced for the little son of Xenia. Talk between the pair broke out a romantic feeling.
Modern jazz with complex choreography and supports inspired the admiration of the audience.
— I am shocked — it was so deep, said Francisco. — You are a wonderful dancer and artist. With this performance you can see in the final.
— It was a magical number — was delighted Catherine. You really felt each other. You lived on the stage, as one.
I just held my breath — Vlad Yama did not hide admiration. — You like a magnet holding my gaze. It was professionally.
The judges gave the pair a perfect score of 30!
Actor Michael Kukuk and Lisa Druzhinina dedicated his Argentine tango to the parents of Michael folk artists of Ukraine.
— You, Michael, is a fine actor, but in dance it will not go, — said Ekaterina after the pair. — You on the show the weakest link.
— I think this is too much, — had an argument with her Francisco. — Michael, you should forget about the dance, live the dance.
— All couples dance better than in the past, live, — said Vlad. — And you in particular. You need to be more attentive to its back, to technology. It would be fair to after this dance you were in the show.
The jury assessed the performance of the pair by 16 points.
Gymnast Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov devoted his speech to the Madonna. Anna danced on the floor, despite the trauma of the day before. Doctors gave her the blockade, just before the release.
Anna, I saw your pain, Madonna, you would have been proud, — exclaimed Francisco. — Lav-Lav-Lav!
— You were amazing! — said Catherine.
— It was good — admitted Vlad. — We are blissed out!
The judges gave the pair on 29 points.
Elena Kravets and Maxim Leonov devoted his dance actress Vera Polozkova.
— This year a “Quarter 95” everything has changed, — confessed Elena in “diary of dance.” — But Vladimir Zelensky was and still is our soul.
— You dance like a write — modern couples enthralled Francisco. — You are on the right path.
— So can play only a woman who has survived the trials of fate, — said Ekaterina. — Your dramatic side everyone sees. It was a confession! You — a new legend on our show.
You look green, — Vlad admitted, alluding to the scenery and the color of the suits of the pair. — You, Elena, is the main eighties the level of femininity.
The performance of the pair is assessed on 26 points.
Completed the evening a couple Maruv and Jay. Your Viennese waltz they have devoted 80-year-old grandmother Maruv, which looks performances by the granddaughter on TV.
Without waiting for the review of judges, Maruv gave a book to Catherine Kuchar.
— Not following the air will give you, — said Maruv, referring to upset Vlad Yama and Francisco Gomez.
— On the next broadcast I want to see you without frills and accessories, — strictly said Francisco. — Dance as a finalist.
Waltz in latex I see for the first time, — admitted Vlad. — But I liked it! And very interesting that your pair will be on.
— Ka-TA-Stro-FA! — summed up Catherine. — How luxuriously you have fulfilled all the choreographic steps. I do not interfere even your latex jumpsuit.
Could not resist Maruv even Oleg Vinnik, who gave the singer a toy wolf.
The judges gave the pair 26 points.
Based on evaluations of judges in the first place was Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the cat — 30 points. At last — Michael Kukuk and Elizaveta Druzhinina — 16 points.
Before the announcement of the results of audience voting with the hit “she-Wolf” made Oleg Vinnik.
In the risk zone were three couples: Michael Kukuk and Elizaveta Druzhinina, Nadezhda Matveeva and V. Shokhin, TAYANNA and Igor Kuzmenko. To the surprise of many, the flooring left a couple of the singer TAYANNA.
Upset, the actress thanked him for his partner. Igor Kuzmenko, who two years ago won the project in a pair with Natalia Mogilev, refused to “parting words”.
All of the participants of the project "Tantsi z with stars"
