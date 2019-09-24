“Gift” Zelensky before meeting with trump: the U.S. Congress has started impeachment proceedings…
The speaker of the house of representatives, Nancy Pelosi announced the beginning of procedure of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump. This writes CBS News.
Pelosi said the action taken by the trump today, “seriously violated the Constitution”.
“No one is above the law,” said Pelosi.
Earlier, the U.S. Congress admitted the possibility of impeachment trump. The reason was the pressure on President Vladimir Zelensky. The Democrat Adam Schiff, who is the Chairman of the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives, said that if the pressure of the President of trump in Zelensky is proved, impeachment may be the only way out of the situation.
For the first time about a possible pressure on Zelensky wrote the newspaper the Wall Street Journal. The article said that trump during a telephone conversation with Zelensky at least eight times called the name of the presidential candidate Joe Biden, calling to open an investigation into the Ukraine against his son. Also, the US President urged to cooperate with the personal lawyer trump Rudy Giuliani in the course of this investigation.
Soon, Biden called on President Donald trump to publish the transcript of the alleged conversation with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky from July 25.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the US President Donald trump decided to publish the full transcript of a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky. With the text version of the conversation between the two leaders will be available September 25. So trump has agreed to the demands of his political opponents, who hinted at the possibility of impeachment because some of the language in a telephone conversation.
