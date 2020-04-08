Giggs made up the team of former partners from the “Manchester United” without Ronaldo and Cantona
Ryan Giggs (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo
Legendary midfielder of “Manchester United” only in the history of the English Premier League 13 times champion of the Premier League Ryan Giggs decided to make his team of former players MU.
Version current head coach of the Wales publishes the official website of the “red devils”.
It is noteworthy that the dream team has not got Cristiano Ronaldo, who played for United from 2003 to 2009. During this time the Portuguese won the Premier League three times, twice in the League Cup and once the FA Cup and the Champions League. Besides playing for Manchester United he won his first Golden ball.
In addition, no place in the squad and Eric Cantona.
- Goalkeeper: Peter Schmeichel.
- Defenders: Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Mikael Silvestre, Denis Irwin.
- Midfielders: David Beckham, Roy Keane, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes.
- Forwards: Wayne Rooney, OLE Gunnar Solskjaer.
The Welshman also had the three best players that ever played – Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Roy Keane.
Recall that Giggs is an absolute champion “Manchester United” on the number of matches played for English club (963 games).
In addition, the Welshman is the only player to have scored in 21 Premier League season in a row. It is also the first player to have scored in 11 UEFA Champions League campaigns in a row.
11 December 2007 at a ceremony in Buckingham Palace Giggs was awarded the title of officer of the order of the British Empire (OBE).