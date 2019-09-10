Gigi and Bella Hadid shone on the show Tommy Hilfiger
Gigi and Bella Hadid – the real stars of the catwalks, as well as a coveted guest of all world shows. September 8 show from American brand Tommy Hilfiger. Collection Tommy x Zendaya was developed in collaboration with actress and singer Zenda. The show brought together many celebrities, noted here and popular sister. And they shone in outfits from the new collection.
As Gigi and Bella posted a lot of photos from the event. Both girls tried on stylish outfits in shades of gray. Bella wore a silvery bell-bottomed pants, a white t-shirt, and a jacket in a cage, the highlight of the image volume cap with visor with the same pattern. Gigi chose a grey with small print logo collection bodycon jumpsuit. High neck, flared pants, long sleeves – despite such a secret outfit, the eldest Hadid managed to look sexy. Complements the image of the mustard-hue shoes, black hat, a small bag in her tone and long earrings.
Both beauty looked pleased and happy. Sister who lives very close, holding hands and happily posed for photographers. After they wrote touching words to all who made the collection.
“Congratulations to @tommyhilfiger @zendaya @luxurylaw @thomasjhilfiger with a spectacular show and experience! Much love and praise to you and the whole team. TH my family!” – written by Gigi, who also collaborated with well-known brand and develop collections for them. “@zendaya made this hat so I’m wearing this hat as long as I won’t be able to wear the hat @tommyhilfiger”, wrote half-jokingly Bella, this way expressing complete delight from the collection.
Among the star guests of the show there was Winnie Harlow, Ashley Graham (who walked the runway), Cindy Bruna and many others.