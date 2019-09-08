Gigi and Bella Hadid was surprised by his behavior at the funeral of his grandmother
After the news of the death of Gigi and Bella Hadid has posted on their pages in social networks touching video with his grandma, and then boarded the plane and went to the Netherlands to escort her on her final journey.
At the funeral of Gigi was accompanied by new boyfriend Tyler, Cameron, and her brother Anwar supported the singer Dua Lipa, with which they together a couple of months. However, the behavior of young people at the funeral surprised the audience: the footage, taken by paparazzi, Gigi is in the arms of Tyler, and Bella and Anwar laugh and enthusiastically communicate.
Yolanda foster at the funeral of the mother also supported vozlyublennye Gigi posted an Instagram picture decorated with flowers the grave above which stretched the hands of family members, with the caption: “We love you, grandma.” And today the model posted a video from fashion Week in new York.