Gigi Hadid at a party in a luxurious outfit Michael Kors

| July 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The model became the main star of the party.

Джиджи Хадид на вечеринке в роскошном наряде Michael Kors

Yesterday, July 16, Gigi Hadid were at the center of attention of photographers and gossip columns. The model became the guest of the official launch of the new campaign Wonderlust fragrance from Michael Kors, a person that she became.

For a formal appearance at the party, Gigi chose a dress by Michael Kors. Delicate dress-a combination of ostrich feathers and a plunging neckline celebrity added patent boots and gold jewelry with shells. However, the main accessory of the image was the purse in the form of sea shells.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.