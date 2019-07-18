Gigi Hadid at a party in a luxurious outfit Michael Kors
The model became the main star of the party.
Yesterday, July 16, Gigi Hadid were at the center of attention of photographers and gossip columns. The model became the guest of the official launch of the new campaign Wonderlust fragrance from Michael Kors, a person that she became.
For a formal appearance at the party, Gigi chose a dress by Michael Kors. Delicate dress-a combination of ostrich feathers and a plunging neckline celebrity added patent boots and gold jewelry with shells. However, the main accessory of the image was the purse in the form of sea shells.