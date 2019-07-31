Gigi Hadid came out in a dress by Ukrainian brand
Gigi Hadid, who recently in the company of a younger sister Bella and her friends went to the Greek island of Mykonos, prepared to match many summer outfits. Only swimwear she managed to show countless. And if you connect a bell, you can count 10 pieces! There are fluorescent orange, and peas, and leopard, and white in the spirit of the 80s with a high g string…
Thought the sister and the complement. For example, Bella was chosen by blue flare jeans with stitching at front and short tops and colorful handbags. And Gigi is wearing loose shirt, which complements a lot of beach accessories and a variety of hats.
Many followers of the sisters appreciated this activity of the stars and enjoy commenting and discussing Luke’s Gigi and Bella. And the Ukrainian admirers of the beauties, and all rejoice. As one of the recent walks Gigi tried on a tunic from the well-known Ukrainian brand Bevza presented in the collection spring-summer 2019.
7 Jul older Hadid, was published in an unusual Luka total white, which made Cycling shorts, sandals to go low and the already mentioned tunic with sleeves and a high slit. The finishing touch – a bag large white earrings and has already become a familiar part of the image Gigi bracelets with pendants. Photos where the model is in the company of friends, already nadela noise in the network. She Svetlana Bevza was also published on the website of the brand.
By the way, this is not the first success of the brand have stellar customer service. In may, the world got the news that Sophie Turner on your wedding in Las Vegas came in overalls from this brand. White outfit unusual cut had a huge success among the fans, the stars of “Game of thrones” around the world. Svetlana admitted that it was a real surprise. It’s nice to realize that the things your brand has chosen for the most important events in every girl’s life – wedding.
Gigi also had to be lighted in things from another Ukrainian brand – Ruslan Baginskiy. Known worldwide Hatter, recently presented her debut collection in Paris, often working with celebrities. And they, I just love hats Rosalina. Among his clients are Kaia Gerber, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kourtney Kardashian and many others.