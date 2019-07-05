Gigi Hadid conquered Paris dress with huge bow
24-year-old model took part in fashion show of the famous brand
Gigi Hadid regularly participates in shows of the best designers of the world. Was no exception and the Week of high fashion in Paris. 24-year-old supermodel has managed to be on several shows. And yesterday walked on the catwalk the legendary Italian brand Valentino. She tried on dress in purple tones. Long puffy dress with a huge bow on the front and colored appliques around the hem of the skirt made a huge impression on the guests, and the Gigi. A few hours later after the show she posted a post full of enthusiasm and words of gratitude.
“Haute Couture yesterday, the most beautiful show from @pppiccioli to Wear a work of art like this is a huge honor, as the experience with the team that makes these works manually. Some of us don’t speak the same language, but is understood and shared pride, joy and responsibility. Each image was unusual! Big thank you to this wonderful team!”, – wrote senior Hadid.
It is worth noting that the onion Gigi turned out the most even and harmonious thanks to the coordinated work of beauty masters. Makeup and hair, skillfully made by the best makeup artists and hair stylists also deserve the highest praise. Impeccable tone, expressive eyes heavily penciled eyes and a broad purple sequined stripes of shadows – all this made the model look like a fairy Princess.
However, it was calculated and creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli. The collection was inspired by East and complete a variety of details referring to it. The girls were buried in feathers, fringe and flowers. Fancy outfits of all colors literally blinded by its beauty. By the way, the screening was also attended by other popular models, including the daughter of Cindy Crawford Kaya Gerber, Mariacarla Boscono and 75-year-old supermodel Lauren Hutton.