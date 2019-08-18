Gigi Hadid criticized the network for a complaint of a robbery
Not long ago, paparazzi captured Gigi and Bella Hadid partying on the island Minako where they came to celebrate the birthday of his sister Alana. Unfortunately, the occasion was overshadowed by the robbers, who stole from the sisters ‘ money and jewelry. Gigi complained about an unpleasant incident in the network, but instead of support she was overwhelmed with angry comments.
After the robbery model with sister and friends quickly left Greece and Hadid turned to his followers and advised them not to be beautiful is not to come on holiday to the Isle of Minako. The star was immediately criticized by Internet users: “Let me get this straight: you’re blaming the whole Minako for the fact that you were robbed, and in retaliation, trying to hit the whole economy and tourism, advising not to go there?”, “One of the main sources of income of Greece is tourism, and you literally discredit the country,” “This is slander! Go to rest in another location, but don’t use their influence to harm others”.
Such comments appeared all the more, so the model had to explain.
I want to explain to everyone who thinks I have no right to an opinion based on personal experience, and I can’t warn people. Except for us that night was robbed of another 30 families, some at gunpoint. We are unable to contact law enforcement officials, except through my local security service, and many such privileges, no! Every night on the island there is a lot of crime what people don’t tell you. If I knew that this happens so often, I would never did not go there. So this is my opinion, based on real events, and if you don’t like it, it’s not my problem
concluded Hadid.