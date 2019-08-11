Gigi Hadid demonstrated a trendy summer look

Hadid sisters finally came back from Greece: girls with friends a few weeks enjoying the holidays on Mykonos island on his yacht, but the work is not waiting — even before Gigi saw on the streets of Manhattan, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to More.

Джиджи Хадид продемонстрировала модный летний образ

For its release, the supermodel chose a white sports pants with retro illustrations and a white shirt.

The quality of the Shoe is the star picked up the white sneakers and complements the image of sunglasses.

