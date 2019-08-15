Gigi Hadid fueled rumors of a romance with the star of the reality show “the Bachelorette”

August 14, 2019
Looks like Gigi Hadid began to choose guys based on their TV preferences: at least, the current gentleman she saw in the reality show “the Bachelorette” (The Bachelorette). We are talking about 26-year-old athlete and male model Tyler Cameron, with whom 24-year-old Gigi is credited with the novel. They have already seen several times together, and yesterday they spent the evening in the bar with Justin Theroux — Le Turtle — Manhattan.

Gigi loves the show “the Bachelorette”, where she saw Tyler. She found him in Instagram, and in conversation it turned out that they have much in common,

— told the insider. It is noteworthy that not so long ago Tyler attributed relationship with Hannah brown, the main character of the show “the Bachelorette”. Cameron noticed coming out of Hannah’s apartment in Los Angeles, but sources claim young people are just friends. “Just friends” if Gigi and Tyler, time will tell.

