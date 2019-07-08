Gigi Hadid in pink swimsuit has starred in campaigns for fragrance from Michael Kors
The American model has appeared in a romantic way.
American model Gigi Hadid enjoys a great popularity from many brands, one of which was Michael Kors. 24-year-old “angel” Victoria’s Secret has become the face of the new fragrance of the famous brands, which appeared in a hot campaign.
Gigi Hadid appears in the promotional shots one after another. Onenonlynova campaign for Moschino, which starred alongside Irina Shayk, and in a few days, the network appeared the amazing sexy footage from the shooting for the commercial of the new fragrance Michael Kors.
Despite the fact that the model often participated in fashion shows of the American brand, the face of it, it was for the first time. Shooting of the debut campaign with the representative of the flavor of Wonderlust happened in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
Gigi Hadid posed in a pale pink leotard, which was twisted at the waist, along with a large bottle of the new perfume from Michael Kors. Thanks to Frank along “angel” Victoria’s Secret showed their perfect shape. She smiled a lot and amusingly posed for the camera.