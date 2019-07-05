Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls moved in the 80s-90s years

Top model Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls appeared in an unusual announcement of a new collection from Moschino. In the ad teaser stars moved in the 80s-90s years of the last century.

Джиджи Хадид, Ирина Шейк и Джоан Смоллс перенеслись в 80-е-90-е года

A short video presented in the spirit of soap operas of that time and devoted to the beginning of the autumn-winter campaign of the popular brand. Mini-film is shot in a rich mansion, reminiscent of the Intro to the TV series “Dynasty”. Clothes, makeup and hairstyles girls meet fashion of the late 20th century.

In advertising, flashed the outfits from the collection, the audience is already familiar. They appeared at fashion week in Milan: dress”jackpot”, which went Irina Shayk, and outfit the bill, which showed Kaia Gerber, and in the teaser Gigi.

In Instagram Shayk commented:

“So happy to be part of a new campaign. Jeremy always brings excitement and laughter into fashion…”.

A promotional video presented itself Moschino Jeremy Scott. Creative Director of the brand announced that fashion fans expect a continuation of the “performances” next season.

